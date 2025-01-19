Carnoustie police station to close temporarily for refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnoustie Police Station will close for two months from this week while a programme of refurbishment is carried out.

Officers will relocate to the station in Arbroath during the work, which is expected to be completed by early March.

Police Scotland has said, however, that during this time, policing services in the Carnoustie, Monifieth and Sidlaws area will remain unaffected.

In addition, to ensure officers remain visible and accessible within Carnoustie during the temporary closure, a drop-in base is being established within Angus council offices in the town.

​The refurbishment work is due to be completed by early March. (Google Maps)

For any in-person enquiries, the nearest front counter will be at Arbroath police station, which is open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “The refurbishment of Carnoustie police station will create a better environment for both our officers and the communities we serve.

"Having a modern, fit for purpose estate supports our 2030 vision for safer communities, less crime and a thriving workforce.

“I want to reassure the public that despite this temporary move there will be no disruption to the level of service provided. Officers will start their shifts at Arbroath police station and will remain active out in the community.

"Equipped with mobile devices, officers can stay connected and carry out their duties efficiently while on patrol. This ensures that officers remain visible, responsive and fully engaged in the community.

“Officers will continue to be on patrol in Carnoustie and we would encourage anyone to approach them with any issues.”

Arbroath Police Station is located at 6 Gravesend, Arbroath, DD11 1HT.

For non-emergencies and general enquiries, the public can call 101, and 999 in the event of an emergency.

Anyone who is deaf, deafened, hard of hearing or cannot communicate via speech can use the text relay service on 18001101. For emergencies British Sign Language (BSL) users can contact us by using 999 BSL. For non-emergencies BSL users can use Contact Scotland BSL. Both these sites are free to use.