Carnoustie Police Station reopens after refurbishment work

Officers and staff moved back into Carnoustie police station on Saturday (March 8) following the completion of the building’s refurbishment.

The police station was temporarily closed while work was carried out to modernise its facilities, ensuring a more efficient and welcoming space for both officers and the local community.

The refurbishment included upgrading and replacing electrics, lighting and heating; installing energy-efficient fittings to reduce energy consumption and improve sustainability; redecoration and new floor finishes throughout the station and a fully refurbished kitchen to improve officer and staff facilities.

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “The refurbishment has created a modern, efficient workspace that will benefit our officers, staff and the communities we serve.

Staff and officers returned to the newly-refurbished station at the weekend. (Google Maps)

“Investing in our estate supports our 2030 vision and the Estate Masterplan, which outline the need for a more effective and sustainable estate. This will enable modern policing, support the health, safety and well-being of our people and the communities we serve, and reduces long-term operating costs.”

Front counter facilities at Arbroath Police Station will continue to be open to the public, Monday-Friday from 8am to 4pm. For non-emergencies and general enquiries, call 101, and 999 in an emergency. Anyone who is deaf, deafened, hard of hearing or cannot communicate via speech can access the text relay service on 18001101.