Carnoustie Hoard to go on public display for the first time as part of a new exhibition

A Bronze Age hoard discovered in Carnoustie a decade ago will go on display for the first time next summer after being acquired for the nation by National Museums Scotland.

The hoard was unearthed in 2016 by GUARD Archaeology near the town, in an area that was due to be developed into two football pitches.

The full collection of archaeological finds from site represents a nationally significant group of objects spanning nearly 3000 years from the early Neolithic to the late Bronze Age.

It includes a rare spearhead decorated with gold and a bronze sword in a wooden scabbard, dating from around 1120-920 BC.

​National Museums Scotland curator Dr Matthew Knight examines the Carnoustie Hoard spearhead. (Pic: National Museums Scotland)

The new exhibition, ‘Scotland’s First Warriors’, will bring together more than 250 objects spanning thousands of years, to explore the origins and impact of conflict and warfare in prehistoric Scotland.

The spearhead has an intricately decorated gold-bound socket, one of only two such examples known from Scotland. It was discovered alongside a bronze sword with an unusual lead-tin pommel, still sheathed in the remains of a wooden scabbard.

The sword was carefully wrapped in a woven wool garment, fastened with a disc-headed pin; the spearhead blade was wrapped in sheepskin, and the socket was wrapped in a fine woollen cloth.

Arhaeologists said the items were “deliberately and thoughtfully” placed near a Bronze Age round structure and is the only hoard of this date to be found within a clearly defined settlement.

It offers a unique opportunity to explore the relationship between these treasured objects and the lives of the people who crafted and used them. The survival of prehistoric textiles and organic material is also extremely rare and reveals an extra layer of the care and attention that went into the hoard’s formation.

Dr Matthew Knight, Senior Curator of Prehistory at National Museums Scotland, said the hoard features a number of “exceptional” finds.

He said: “The Carnoustie Hoard is a remarkable discovery. This is the first time we’ve encountered weapons buried at a settlement where people lived. It forces us to reconsider relationships between people and these objects and enriches our picture of life in Bronze Age Scotland.

"On top of that we have the exceptional survival of wood, textiles and animal skin that express how much these objects were valued.

"After hours of painstaking conservation, I can’t wait to for visitors to see the hoard for the first time in our new exhibition Scotland’s First Warriors.”

Alongside the Carnoustie Hoard, ‘Scotland’s First Warriors’ will include never-before-seen internationally significant archaeological discoveries from across Scotland. From the late Stone Age to the coming of the Romans, the exhibition will present the origins of organised conflict. It will explore how people fought, the motivations for fighting, the brutal impact of war and the long-lasting legacy of prehistoric conflict.

‘Scotland’s First Warriors’ will run at the National Museum of Scotland, on Chambers Street, Edinburgh from June 27, 2026 - May 1, 2027.