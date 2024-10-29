Carnoustie Golf Links’ donations exceed £500k over 10 years

​Recipients are pictured at the recent Carnoustie Golf Links awards evening.

Carnoustie Golf Links’ latest donation of £116,000 to local community groups and individuals has brought its total up to more than £500,000 to since the launch of its Community Benefits programme.

The latest donations were made at the recent Community Benefits Awards Evening.

Further celebrations were in order on the evening as the programme marked its 10th anniversary.

Through these initiatives, Carnoustie Golf Links has been able to assist a wide range of organisations and individuals across the Carnoustie area. The donations support local projects that promote education, health, well-being, and sports development.

Michael Wells, Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive, said: “I am extremely proud that the continued success of Carnoustie Golf Links to attract visitors from all over the world has enabled us to award over £500,000 directly to the people and organisations who need it the most, right here in our local community.”

The donations were awarded to various groups and causes dedicated to improving community life.

By partnering with local stakeholders, Carnoustie Golf Links ensures that its contributions are used to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people and communities it serves.

On the evening, local Councillor David Cheape said: “This latest round of financial awards will provide a lasting benefit to many of the successful applicants and we are happy to support them in their current endeavours and wish them continued success.”

In addition to its direct financial donations, Carnoustie Golf Links runs a variety of charitable initiatives that reflect the organisation’s commitment to promoting positive social impact and sustainability across the region.

Projects which have benefitted from support include junior golf development, with free access to golfing facilities for almost 400 local juniors and supporting youth golf programmes; a range of environmental projects and local dementia and Alzheimer’s support group Carnoustie Golf Memories, providing facilities to help users to enjoy the game that they love in a safe and comfortable environment.