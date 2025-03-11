Care home appeals for the public to help celebrate resident's 100th birthday

A Forfar care home is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who will soon be celebrating her 100th birthday.

Finavon Court resident Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker was born on March 24, 1925, in Coldburn, as the middle child of three children and married Ernest (Ernie) Walker in October 1946.

During their 56-year marriage, Nancy and her husband had three children – two girls and a boy, followed by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In her younger years, she owned her own laundry and cleaning business called Walkers Cleaners, as well as being a childminder and playgroup organiser.

​Nancy will celebrate her birthday with family and fellow residents.

Nancy moved into Finavon Court in August 2023. Nancy’s favourite things to do include enjoying caravan holidays, as well as going in her motorhome and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is looking forward to celebrating her birthday party with more than 25 family members and friends as well as staff and fellow resident on Saturday, March 22, with more celebrations on the big day itself – there is even a special request that King Charles be invited to attend.

To make Nancy’s birthday wishes come true, the home’s team area are appealing for birthday cards bearing a heartfelt funny message, joke, or just a reminder of how special she is.

The team said that showering centenarian Nancy with birthday cards "would mean so much” to her and ensure she feels the love, laughter and joy she has given to others over the years.

When asked what her secret to living a long life is, Nancy said: “My secret to living a long life is staying active and eating a North East Scottish diet of fish, chicken, porridge and soup! I would like to see and spend time with my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on my birthday and for King Charles to attend my birthday celebrations.”

Claire Cameron, HC-One Scotland’s Finavon Court Care Home Manager, addedd: “From everyone here at Finavon Court, we would like to wish Nancy a fantastic 100th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Nancy’s birthday with her.

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Nancy at least 100 birthday cards – one for every year of her incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill her day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Nancy, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards people wish to send should be sent to: F.A.O. Agnes (Nancy) McConnel Walker, Finavon Court Care Home, 5 Carseburn Road, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3HW.