Campaign encourages walking to improve physical and mental health

People in Midlothian are being encouraged to take part in a national campaign which aims to inspire everyone to walk or wheel every day for their physical and mental health.

The ‘Walk Every Day in May’ initiative has been rolled out to coincide with National Walking Month and highlight the simple yet transformative power of daily activity to showcase how walking can change lives and reveal unexpected discoveries one step at a time.

Spearheaded by Paths for All, Scotland’s national walking charity, its mission is to create a happier, healthier and greener Scotland where everyone can enjoy the benefits of walking and wheeling.

More than 700 Health Walks take place Scotland, most weekly, delivered by members of the Scottish Health Walk Network, with 50 across Dundee and Angus.

The campaign provides a crucial opportunity to spotlight the accessibility, health benefits, and sense of community that comes with being more active, regardless of age or ability.

By encouraging people to build walking into their everyday routine, whether it is a brisk lunchtime stroll, a wander with friends or a wheeling commute, the campaign reinforces how vital physical activity is to both physical and mental well-being.

Kevin Lafferty, Paths for All chief executive, said: “This campaign is a celebration of the simplest, most accessible form of physical activity, one that requires no special equipment or memberships.

“Walking every day, even for short bursts, brings massive benefits for mental health, brings people together, and boosts physical well-being. And best of all, it's completely free.

“The mental health benefits of walking are well documented. A short stroll can lift your mood, reduce anxiety, and is a way to decompress from daily stress. Social walking groups also provide a lifeline for many, offering connection and companionship, especially for those at risk of isolation.”

The campaign builds on findings from Paths for All’s 2023 National Attitudes Survey and Living Streets’ Pedestrian Pound report, both of which reveal a clear appetite for walking, but also highlight the barriers that hold people back.

To help overcome these hurdles, the campaign will spotlight real-life stories throughout May, featuring individuals whose lives have been transformed by making walking part of their daily routine.

These personal accounts aim to inspire others to take that first step, no matter their age or ability.

Although 86% of people in Scotland live within five miles of a town centre, and 44% already walk to local shops several times a week, awareness of the hundreds of free, organised Health Walks happening nearby remains surprisingly low.

This campaign offers the perfect opportunity to shine a light on what’s available and encourage more people to discover the benefits of walking right on their doorstep.

While many understand the physical and mental benefits, some feel unsure how to get started, and others lack the confidence to join local walking groups.

For more information and to find a local Health Walk visit https://www.pathsforall.org.uk/