Call to protect households ahead of energy meter switch-off
Many energy meters in Scotland presently rely on this service, with 4665 people in the Angus and Perthshire Glens constituency area using it.
Upcoming changes, instigated by the UK Government and implemented by energy suppliers, mean that support for RTS energy meters ends on June 30. From July 31 meters may no longer function properly. This could cause disruption to heating and hot water supplies, leading to higher bills.
Dr Allan has written to the UK Government urging them to introduce penalties for companies who fail to replace the RTS with smart meters.
Although Scotland has around 10% of UK households, it has more than 25% of the UK’s RTS users.
Dr Allan said: “If RTS equipment isn’t replaced by the switch-off date, not only could households, businesses, and public sector organisations be limited to a more expensive single-rate tariff, they may also no longer be able to rely on their heating and hot water switching on and off as expected, with the risk of them staying permanently on or off.
“I believe that there must, as a matter of urgency, be RTS-related obligations included in Ofgem licence conditions on both suppliers and the Data Communications Company (DCC) that compel both to use every tool available to ensure households and businesses across the country are not left behind.
“If consumers have any questions, I encourage them to contact their supplier in the first instance. Free and impartial advice and support is also available from Advice Direct Scotland or Citizens Advice Scotland.”
Although 99.3% of the UK is covered by the smart meter communications network, there are many rural and island areas where it is not accessible. Dr Allan has also requested that energy companies offer a suitable alternative to communities which cannot access the smart meter communications network and the use of mobile technology to provide a signal to isolated areas.