Broughty Ferry supermarket sweep for CHAS

Aldi's Supermarket Sweep challenge is back for another year and giving customers in Broughty Ferry the chance to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The challenge, inspired by the legendary game show, is sure to add excitement to the weekly shopping trip. As well as fundraising, shoppers have the chance to take home their favourite items from the Broughty Ferry store.

Launched in 2016, the challenge offers shoppers the chance to take part in a five-minute trolley dash to gather as many Aldi favourites as they can. Once the time is up, the lucky shopper gets to take home the trolley of goodies, while Aldi matches their cash value as a donation.

Applications can be submitted up to Sunday (May 11).

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “CHAS is a charity very close to our hearts, which provides a truly invaluable lifeline for families across Scotland, offering specialist care and unwavering support during the most difficult moments imaginable. This year, Supermarket Sweep will be travelling all over Scotland, giving Aldi customers nationally a brilliant opportunity to raise funds for CHAS while shining a light on the incredible work the charity does.”

Entry is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected]. Entrants must be over 18 and available to take part after the store closes on their chosen date.