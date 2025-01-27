Broughty Ferry schools upgrade continuing as part of council programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ferry Ward Councillor Kevin Cordell has welcomed a report showing that more than £3.5 million has been spent improving Dundee’s schools in 2024/25, with another £2.1million proposed for 2025/26.

The Children, Families and Communities Committee considered the latest review of the service estate at its recent meeting.

The report detailed the condition and suitability of nursery, primary, secondary and special school buildings as well as other service facilities.

Mr Cordell said: “This SNP administration is committed to providing the best learning environment for our young people and it is therefore important that we regularly review the condition of our education establishments and maintain them to the highest standard for our children and young people to learn in.”

​Eastern Primary School’s Centenary Block toilets will undergo £100,000 of improvements. (Google Maps)

Barnhill and Eastern Primary Schools in Broughty Ferry was among the works carried out, with upgrades undertaken in 2024/25 including £400,000 on electrical works and fire alarm replacement at Barnhill Primary School, as well as £50,000 on a new external bin store.

The work was completed on time and on budget during the 2024-25 session. The next phase of electrical upgrades in Barnhill will be undertaken during the next financial year at a cost of £420,000.

Eastern will see an upgrade to the Centenary Block toilets costing £100,000 taking place in 2025-26 session, while an upgrade of the school’s windows is continuing.

The installation of Lenel control, costing £70,000, was completed on time and budget in 2024-25.

Mr Cordell added that the work is part of continuing programme of improvements to which the council is committed.

He said: “The current condition of our educational estate reflects the significant investment we have made in recent years. We are aware of the school buildings needing attention and have completed or scheduled work to address them.

“I’m sure the news of the works in two Ferry schools, both completed and ongoing, will be welcomed by parents.”