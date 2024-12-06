Broughty Ferry horticultural group among grant recipients

Broughty Ferry in Bloom is one of the local community groups are celebrating this week after winning backing from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

The voluntary group, which looks after the town’s floral displays and garden areas, was awarded £2249

Elsewhere in Angus, in Brechin the Cathedral Boxing Club received £2508 and school parent council Maisondieu Parent Voice received £2680.

The benefits to community groups also extends beyond the funding support, with 95% of causes saying that they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund, and that participating in the scheme had helped to raise their profile locally

Co-op members drive the amount received by the local cause by simply selecting the local cause they would like to support via Co-op’s Membership App.

Co-op’s Local Community Fund has now shared more than £58 million with over 20,500 community groups across the UK since 2020, making a difference locally and supporting the creation of strong and resilient communities.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Co-op's community and member participation director, said: “Co-op members have a say on where they would like to see the support given in order to make a difference locally, and our Local Community Fund works to promote healthy, strong and viable communities.

"We are delighted that as a direct result of our members shopping with us, causes in towns, villages and cities across the UK will be celebrating receiving critical funding. We know things are increasingly tough for communities - this funding will help them with delivering the services and support that their community needs and create a real and tangible difference to local lives.”

Funding is boosted through the retailer’s ‘Winners Share It All’ prize draw which offers 10 chances each month to win £5000 for causes and £500 for Co-op members.

More information about the benefits of membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership.