Broughty Ferry family illuminate their house to raise funds for brain tumour research

A Broughty Ferry family have transformed their home into a dazzling Christmas display to honour the memory of their daughter and sister, Sara, who died from a brain tumour.

Ian Craighead, 42, and his parents, Syd and Helen, both 71, have adorned their house on Portree Avenue with festive lights and decorations to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research. Over the past four years, the Craigheads have raised nearly £7000 in tribute to Sara, who died in 2013 at the age of 35.

This year’s display features a new inflatable Christmas tree with a Santa and penguin, alongside an array of twinkling lights that Ian and his dad spent a week setting up.

Ian, who took time off work to create the display, said: “Sara always loved Christmas, from singing in the local choir to admiring festive lights. This display is a fitting way to bring joy to others in her memory. We started with just a few lights, but it grew each year because people loved it so much. We even built a display on the drive to hold more.”

Sara was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 after an eye test revealed a problem with her right eye. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries and radiotherapy, the tumour returned and eventually spread to her spine. She died at home on April 12, 2013. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, but 1% of the national cancer research funding has been allocated to this disease.

Ian said: “It was incredibly hard to watch Sara go through everything, but she faced it all with courage. Christmas was always a special time for us, and we hope our efforts will help fund better treatments and ultimately a cure, so no one else has to endure what Sara did.”

Ashley McWilliams, from Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re deeply grateful to Ian and his family for their incredible efforts to remember Sara and support our work. Their beautiful Christmas light display not only raises vital funds but also highlights the urgent need for research into brain tumours.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/craigheadschristmaslights2024