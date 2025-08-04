Brought Ferry care home celebrates residents’ friendship

Balcarres Care Home in Brought Ferry recently celebrated the heartwarming friendship of two remarkable residents, Jemima (Mina) Kearnan and Aileen Gibbs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their bond has become a beacon of joy and connection within the home’s community and was highlighted during the recently celebration of International Friendship Day.

Mina, a former domestic worker in her 80s, and Aileen, a former nurse in her 90s, arrived at HC-One Scotland’s Balcarres Care Home two years ago, within weeks of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From their first meeting in the communal lounge, an instant connection sparked.

​Balcarres residents Jemima (Mina) Kearnan and Aileen Gibbs.

Mina’s warm smile and love for quiet conversation perfectly complemented Aileen’s kind eyes and gentle nature.

Together, they transformed the transition to care home life into an opportunity for profound companionship, and their friendship quickly flourished.

Inseparable, Mina and Aileen share meals, enjoy sunny mornings at Jerry’s Diner, and participate side by side in activities such as the weekly Fairmuir Club, sing-alongs, coffee mornings and bingo nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balcarres staff have made it a tradition to reserve two seats for the duo at every event, where they can be found laughing, reminiscing and savouring cups of tea.

Through life’s ups and downs, they offer each other quiet support – Mina’s presence brings Aileen comfort on difficult days, while Aileen’s encouragement lifts Mina’s spirits.

The impact of their friendship extends beyond their bond to create a more empathetic atmosphere at the care home.

Mimi Popa, care home manager, said: “Mina and Aileen’s friendship is a beautiful reminder that life in a care home is filled with new beginnings and meaningful connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their bond lights up our home and inspires us all to cherish the power of friendship.”

The home’s residents and staff have been inspired by the ladies’ connection, which has had a knock-on effect and deepened relationships throughout the community.

For more information on HC-One homes in the local area, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.