Brechiner Emma through to final three in Lidl voice competition

Brechiner Emma Dechant has made it to the top three contenders leading the race to become the first-ever Scottish voice of Lidl’s self-checkouts.

The nationwide search, which saw more tha 5000 throw their voices into the ring via WhatsApp voice note auditions, will soon come to a close as the public picks who they want to hear at the tills.

Each brings their own unique lilt and personality to the mic, hoping to become the nation’s ‘unexpected Scottish voice in the bagging area’ as Lidl rolls out self-checkouts across all Scottish stores by the end of the year.

And with just five days left to vote, Lidl is shining a spotlight on the front runners. Hollywood legend and former Carnoustie High School pupil Alan Cumming lent his expert ear to proceedings, sharing his unfiltered reactions to each of the finalists’ auditions in a video filmed from a castle fit for The Traitors.

In her voice not audition, nurse Emma, 36, pledged that her voice is the “perfect mix of wit and mild judgement” - a pitch that won Alan’s approval, although he admitted he would have welcomed “even more judgement”.

She is up against James D. (38), a building and construction sales manager from Cupar, who called on Lidl to “gie us a shot,” while praising the retailer for “backing our ain Scottish suppliers” - a move he declared “pure brilliant.” Alan, clearly tickled, said James’ voice had “politician-worthy presence”.

Lana Killeen (43), a nursery teacher and junior harriers coach from Port Glasgow, dubbed the competition a chance to fulfil a childhood dream of becoming a QVC presenter. Alan watched in delight as her audition took an unexpected turn - breaking into a self-penned ditty to the tune of ‘The Bonnie Banks o’ Loch Lomond’.

Backed by nearly £3 million in investment, Lidl’s roll-out of self-checkouts aims to improve choice at the tills - and with a local voice in the mix, the experience promises to be distinctly Scottish.

Marco Ivone, Regional Director for Lidl GB in Scotland, added: “We’re thrilled to see how much enthusiasm this campaign has sparked across the country. These finalists reflect the brilliant diversity of voices in Scotland - and we can’t wait to hear one of them greet our customers at the checkout.”

There’s still time to have your say - voting remains open until 5pm on Tuesday 29th July at www.unexpectedscottishvoice.co.uk.

So whether you’re Team Brechin, Cupar or Port Glasgow - or just love the sound of good Scottish patter - now is the time to get clicking.