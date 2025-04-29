Brechin Rotary Club gearing up to add to £72k charity total with latest golf fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brechin Rotary Club’s annual charity golf day will return for the fourth time this weekend, again raising funds for MND Scotland.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first three years of the event, held at Brechin Golf Club, have raised £72,000 for the charity, which funds research into the neurological condition Motor Neuron Disease.

As well as the golf on the day the club has put together an online auction to ensure it raises as much as possible for the charity. The club has now decided to focus on making it an annual event in their calendar and to tie it to MND Scotland, which, they say, has only been possible due to the continuing support from the local community and businesses with both sponsorship and team entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brechin Rotary President elect, and event organiser, Ross Allison, said: “Each year we have tried to develop the event and this year we have 116 golfers signed up, ahead of 2024’s figure. We are so grateful for the donations of auction items and raffle prizes.

​This will be Brechin Rotary’s fourth golf fundraiser for MND Scotland.

“We chose to continue to support MND Scotland through the event, due to our close awareness of the disease and its impact on the local community.”

Treasurer Scot Kelly added: “The superb support we get from the community of Brechin makes the hard work of organising the event very satisfying and humbling and it’s for such a worthwhile cause.

“The majority of the holes have been sponsored including our hole-in-one competition for £10,000 and a tremendous selection of more than 41 auction items donated, many of which are worth substantial sums. The online auction will run until May 8 to raise as much as possible by allowing the wider community as well as the golfers booked to play a round on the day to bid on the auction prizes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lots include tickets on the Caledonian Railway Brechin Afternoon Tea specials; two Gary Barlow tickets - Hospitality; a signed Rangers strip and a signed Scotland strip.

Anyone wishing to bid should go to BrechinRotaryCharityAuction2025. Bids close at 9pm on May 8. There are a few slots still available for teams of four golfers. Anyone interested should contact Scot Kelly via the club.

For more about The Rotary Club of Brechin go to https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=15