Brechin Men’s Shed set to welcome the public

Brechin Men's Shed will be open next week as part of International Men’s Day.

The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) is running an ‘Open Doors Day’ with participating Scottish Men’s Sheds with the aim of reaching a wide audience and raising awareness of what Sheds have to offer and potentially reach more men to encourage them to ‘Head to Shed’.

The Bank Street premises will open on November 19 – an annual global awareness day which celebrates and recognises the positive value that men bring to the world, their families and communities.

Jason Schroeder, SMSA CEO, said: “Each year on IMD, we celebrate the lives of men and boys. Men who run and are members of Scottish Men’s Sheds are all volunteers and we must recognise their achievements and the contributions they are making to our society.

“With the Shed doors swung wide open, this is an opportunity to raise the profile of Sheds and the age 18+ model, show people around Shed premises, tell them all about what happens there, meet and talk to other members, see activities in action, highlight the health and well-being benefits and answer any questions they may have.

“This event has the potential to inform and inspire new, wide and varied audiences. We urge the public to come along and see a real Men’s Shed in action for yourselves."

The event will be held at Bank Street, Brechin DD9 6AX, with the premises open between 10am and 4pm.