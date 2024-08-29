Brechin family raises funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy research

​Holly is pictured with her mum Carly and the other family members who took on the walk.

A Brechin family recently took on the Dundee Kiltwalk to raise over £1000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK because of one young member.

Carly Swankie, 28, enlisted the support of nine family members, who completed the walk in support of her nine-year-old daughter, Holly who lives with the condition.

The nine-year-old was diagnosed with Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) last year.

While Carly has taken part in the event five times previously, she said it was important to involve the whole family this year, including Holly’s six-year-old brother Jacob, when they signed up for the four-mile ‘Wee Wander’.

She said: “Before Holly received her diagnosis, I thought there was only one type of muscular dystrophy. I had no idea there are over 60 different types of muscle wasting condition.

"When I decided to do this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk, I roped in other members of the family to help raise money but also increase awareness of muscular dystrophy. It was great to have Holly and Jacob there taking part too.”

Carly added: “Everything has actually been easier since Holly’s diagnosis. Before, there was so much wrong and Holly was in a lot of pain but, despite lots of hospital appointments and tests, no-one could tell us what was going on. When we finally found out it was FSHD, it was a relief to know what we were dealing with and to be able to get the support Holly needs.”

Holly still relies on a wheelchair when she goes out, but is able to walk short distances around the house and is in constant chronic pain.

Carly said: “I know she struggles with the fact that she can’t run around with her friends. Doing this walk together is a way for us to all show our support and help to raise awareness of Holly’s condition.”

Jodie Whitham, regional development manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Carly and her family for choosing to support us. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to improve understanding of muscular dystrophy, provide advice and support to those who need it and help accelerate new treatments.”