Brechin dad faces fear of heights to raise funds for Children First

​Lloyd Gwishiri will scale one of the iconic Kelpies before abseiling off the top of the 38-metre high structure.

A brave dad who was forced to flee his home in Ukraine is hoping to conquer his fear of heights by abseiling down Scotland’s largest equine sculptures to raise funds for Scotland’s national children’s charity.

Children First trustee Lloyd Gwishiri, who lives in Brechin, is terrified of heights, but says he is curious about abseiling down the iconic Kelpies, having never yet seen them in real life. After his family was forced to flee their home in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2022, Lloyd has personal experience of how trauma can deeply impact children. He added: “The experience of leaving Ukraine was quite traumatising for anyone who went through it at the time. It was hard going through the steps of moving from country to country via public transport. It was quite intense.” He eventually settled with his family in Brechin and has been keen to get involved in more fundraising work after becoming active within the local community.

After joining Children First as a board member nine months ago, Lloyd said taking on the Kelpies would be a “fun and interesting adventure”. The exciting challenge, which he will undertake this weekend, involves climbing up inside the Kelpies through a maze of ladders, cables and suspended platforms before reaching the top and enjoying the view right from the horse’s mouth.

He will then free hang abseil or descend via the quick flight rope drop back down to the ground.

Limited spaces are still available and Lloyd is calling on other daredevils to join him.

Lloyd said: “I’m terrified of heights! But I’m quite curious to abseil the Kelpies. I’ve seen photographs of the Kelpies, I’ve been planning to go there but I’ve never seen the Kelpies in person. “It seems like it is going to be a fun and interesting adventure both to meet more people within Children First. I’m really looking forward to the experience.” Lloyd’s experience as a member of the charity’s board of trustees motivated him to sign up and raise vital funds to continue protecting Scotland’s children.

He added: “I know the challenges Children First are facing to raise funds, so that was reason enough for me to participate and do whatever else I can for the charity. So many children and families tell us that the support they get from Children First is a lifeline. I want to do all I can to make sure that every child who desperately needs the charity's help can get it." Mary Glasgow said: “Climbing the iconic Kelpies will be an experience like no other and we are delighted that our board member Lloyd is taking on the challenge.

“Every day our teams at Children First hear from children who are coming to us distressed and at risk of serious harm. Each year we provide practical, emotional and financial support to thousands of children and families across Scotland through our national support line and in their homes, schools and communities.

“Every penny raised champions will help change a child’s life. If you can join them, please sign up today. Together we can give children the help they need to enjoy a safer brighter future.”

To sign up and support Children First, go to http://childrenfirst.org.uk/events or call 0345 10 80 111.