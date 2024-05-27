Brechin booklet merits second print due to popular demand

​The pamphlet’s second edition includes four new pages shedding further light on the street’s unique history.

A booklet commissioned by Brechin Civic Trust to record the social history of the town’s River Street has had a second printing due to popular demand.

The trust commissioned the 20-page booklet last summer, as a work of local history but also to pay tribute to the resilience of the people during the many floods on the street – a resilience that was to be sorely tested in October.

The Trust paid for 600 copies to be distributed throughout Brechin free of charge. Many copies were sent to Brechiners overseas and demand has been such that none of the local schools received an allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the Trust’s intention to stimulate interest in local history among pupils and offer some support in their endeavours, and its distribution was completed just weeks before the devastating flooding that hit the iconic area.

A spokesperson said: “The new addition has an additional four pages which include some of the comments and stories that resulted from the first edition, particularly regarding David Waterson’s works.

"A photograph of Mrs Ann Waterson has been added and a fascinating story contributed by Mike Smith, a milk boy, who was asked to choose a Waterson painting as a gift when he was collecting the milk money at Bridgend House.”

The full story of milk boy Mike and other tales of River Street can be heard at the new booklet’s launch in the Mechanic’s Institute, St Mary’s Street, at 7pm on Friday (May 31) to which local residents are invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will also include an illustrated talk given by the booklet’s editor, Ron Scrimgeour, and a talk by Corey Hill, the most recent recipient of the McMann Bursary.

Corey had written about the importance of Brechin City Football Club to the local community as his submission to the Trustees. The background to the McMann Bursary will also be explained and applications from other students encouraged.