Brechin Bee Beds bring beautiful benefits

Volunteers and pupils planted more than 600 seasonal plants to help support local biodiversity.

An initiative which helps to give pollinating insects a helping hand and give Brechin a vibrant splash of colour has returned to the town for the second year.

Volunteers from SSEN Transmission and Balfour Beatty teamed up again to plant pollinator-friendly flower beds - known as ‘bee beds’- to support local wildlife and inspire environmental stewardship.

The project saw 10 volunteers from SSEN Transmission and Balfour Beatty’s East Coast 400kV and Pathway to 2030 projects teams work alongside biodiversity charity RePollinate, Angus Council, and a lively class of 20 pupils from Maisondieu Primary School.

The group planted over 600 plants in special beds set up at Westwood, including a rich mix of native wildflowers and perennial garden plants designed to attract and nourish a wide range of pollinators - from bees and butterflies to hoverflies and birds.

The bee beds are part of a wider effort to promote biodiversity and leave a lasting environmental legacy in the region.

The planting event builds on the success of last year’s bee beds in Edzell and Brechin, which were created as part of SSEN Transmission’s East Coast 400kV overhead line upgrade project.

This year’s effort continues the partnership with RePollinate, whose ‘Beds for Bees’ initiative helps communities establish nectar-rich habitats to support pollinators facing threats from habitat loss, pesticides, and climate change.

Rob Whytock, community liaison manager at SSEN Transmission, said: “We’re proud to be back in Brechin for another year of bee bed planting. It’s a fantastic way to engage with the community and promote biodiversity. Seeing the enthusiasm of the pupils from Maisondieu Primary School was a real highlight - they’re the next generation of environmental champions.”

Michelle De Waele, Balfour Beatty’s sustainablity manager, added: “Partnering with SSEN Transmission, RePollinate, Angus Council and the pupils of Maisondieu Primary School to create these vibrant bee beds is a brilliant example of how we can work together to promote biodiversity and support local wildlife.”

Nick Trull, project manager at RePollinate, said that the Bee Bed contributes a further 90m2 of value for pollinators in the area.

He continued: “At RePollinate we are driven to bring people closer to pollinators, and so Angus Council’s chosen site for this year’s planting is ideal.

“Straddling Castle Street near the Cathedral, it will help to extend favourable habitat for pollinators in to Brechin from the woodlands and adjacent allotments south. A huge thanks also to the Maisondieu Primary School class that enthusiastically took part in the planting, and to Angus Council for managing the planting day and for their continued support maintaining the Bee Bed.”

This initiative is funded by SSEN Transmission’s East Coast 400kV Overhead Line Upgrade project, which is helping to strengthen Scotland’s transmission network and enable the transition to net zero emissions.

To learn more about SSEN Transmission’s East Coast 400kV project, visit: https://www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/project-map/east-coast-400kv-ohl-upgrade/

To explore RePollinate’s work, visit: https://www.repollinate.org.uk/