Boys’ Brigade and Scouts step up activity in final week for deliveries

Mark Dowie
Published 10th Dec 2024, 15:23 BST
The BB & Scouts Christmas Post moved up a gear this weekend as the first deliveries went out around Forfar, Kingsmuir, Lunanhead and Padanaram.

If you have not sent your cards yet, put them into the red collection boxes with 40p each across Forfar shops, supermarkets and churches before the last post on Thursday, December 12.

Pictured are the volunteers and system that will ensure safe delivery well before Christmas. Forfar East, Old & Inverarity Parish thank you for your support for their workers and the 2 youth organisations. (R Kidd)

