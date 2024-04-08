Bakery included on prestigious awards shortlist

​Scottish Bakery of the Year.

Keptie Bakery Ltd made it to the shortlist following the annual judging day held recently in Dunfermline.

With Scottish bakers each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts, 580 products were delivered for the judges to assess for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste so to be shortlisted is quite some feat.

This years’ crop of entries included the ‘best bakes’ from some 60 bakers spanning the country and with accolades on offer for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits.

The categories also include French and Danish-style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes

The ultimate prize, of course, is to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

Lesley Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, which organises the competition, said: “With nearly 600 products entered, reaching the shortlist of this competition really is something to be very proud of.

" Every day we work hard to give Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their innovation and skills and this competition is a vital part of that. So we really do wish all of our shortlisted entrants the best of luck when the prizes are presented in May.”