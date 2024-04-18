Awards will put young people in the spotlight
The Angus Promise Awards organised, by Angus Council and the Angus Promise Team, will take place in the Webster Theatre on Friday, May 3.
The awards are now open for local people, teachers, social workers, carers, family members, friends and the children/young people themselves to nominate those in the county aged five and above, or who are looked after by another local authority but living in Angus.
Councillor Lynne Devine, Family, Education and Justice convener, said: "Recognising the achievements of our care-experienced children and young people at this award ceremony isn't just about handing out trophies and certificates; it's about celebrating resilience, determination, and the incredible journeys of these individuals.
“I encourage everyone to nominate deserving candidates and join us in shining a spotlight on their accomplishments."
The award categories are:-
Resilience Award – for those who have shown strength and perseverance to achieve a goal
Academic Excellence Award – for outstanding achievements in education
Creative Genius Award – for those who have demonstrated exceptional talent in arts, music, or other creative fields
Community Engagement Award – for significant contributions to the community
Sports Achievement Award – for exceptional performance or participation in sports
Inspirational Leader Award – for those who have inspired others through their actions and leadership
Personal Development Award – for those who have made significant strides in personal growth and self-improvement
Friendship Award – for those who have shown extraordinary kindness, empathy and friendship
Nominations can be submitted online through Angus Council’s website news section by Friday, April 26.
Local businesses can also support the event through sponsorship, donations and contribution by contacting [email protected] for more information.