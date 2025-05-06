Aspiring commentators sought to support visually impaired football fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Scotland-wide initiative is seeking aspiring football commentators from Angus to apply to enhance the matchday experience for visually impaired football fans.

‘Goalside Guide’ aims to benefit Scotland National Team supporters who struggle with their vision by providing real-time audio commentary in the stands.

The innovative new pilot programme has been created in partnership between Specsavers and the Scottish FA, and will pair fans and commentators who will provide real-time audio descriptions at the upcoming Scotland vs Iceland match at Hampden Park on June 6.

And the chosen commentators will be run through their lyrical paces ahead of the match by former footballer and current broadcast pundit Leanne Crichton, who will share some hints and tips on how to enhance the experience for each pairing through real-time analysis, play-by-play descriptions and insights into the game.

Chosen commentators will help fans at the forthcoming Scotland vs Iceland match.

As part of the campaign, Specsavers hopes to develop fan connection to the game further, offering detailed commentary and vivid descriptions of the match, all while highlighting the importance of hearing health.

Jamie Buchan, retail director at Specsavers Arbroath, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this project to life in partnership with the Scottish FA. The campaign will give fans who are blind or partially sighted a new way to experience the excitement of live football direct from the stadium.

“This is a great example of how the partnership with the Scottish FA can make a tangible difference to people’s lives as part of this impactful initiative.”

Announced as the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, Specsavers is marking 24 years of support and beyond for the partnership – one of the longest agreements of its kind in sport.

The Specsavers and Scottish FA sponsorship programme not only supports with the training and development of referees, but also the growth of Scottish football in both the men’s and women’s game.

Michael Chisholm, head of partnerships for the Scottish FA says: “The ‘Goalside Guide’ initiative demonstrates the synergy between the Scottish FA and Specsavers. Creating new ways for fans to enjoy the game while supporting both the players and referees is truly inspiring.

“We can’t wait to see the difference the campaign will make to the matchday experience for some of our fans, while potentially discovering a brand-new Scottish pundit.”

Specsavers is inviting aspiring football commentators from across the Angus area to apply. Those interested should submit their own home-made video commentaries, with the best five applicants selected to take part.

To submit videos, send your clips to [email protected]. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, May 14.