Art funding to help challenge mental health stigma and discrimination

Organisations and groups across Angus are being called on to tackle mental health stigma and discrimination through the arts.

The Anti-Stigma Arts Fund – run by See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination – is now in its fourth year, accepting applications from constituted groups or organisations.

It has been shown that the arts can be used to challenge stigmatising attitudes and behaviours associated with mental health. The first fund was launched in 2021, and attracted applications from across Scotland. Its successful first year meant the programme was able to fund another round in 2022 and 2023 – and is now seeking the 2024 projects.

The diverse range of inspiring arts-based projects produced with the help of the grant include a film on the impact of stigma around male suicide and a spoken word showcase on the intersection between mental health and perceived gender.

​Project grants will be between £500 and £5000.

Maeve Grindall, from See Me, said: “Previous activities have contributed so much to our understanding of stigma and discrimination, and we are excited to discover our next recipients and see another group of incredible creative projects take shape.”

Details can be found on the See Me website, and the deadline is midnight on Thursday, January 9.