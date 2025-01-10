Arbroath rower set for the challenge of a lifetime - and a first for Scotland
In December this year Nicky Matthews will be part of the first all-female Scottish crew to row across the Atlantic Ocean and, as if the challenge was not daunting enough, the crew will be undertaking the trip with no backup boat.
The journey, covering 3000 nautical miles, is part of The World’s Toughest Row, which requires crews to navigate the ocean’s notoriously difficult sea and weather conditions unsupported. The team will be responsible for their own safety, repair work, navigation and supplies.
Nicky and her teammates – Andrena McShane-Kerr from Glasgow, Heather MacCallum from Dunoon and Fiona Deakin from Cromarty – will also raise funds for four charities in the process.
They have chosen to support environmental charity Andrena, Simba, the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance and the local Scottish RNLI, including the Arbroath branch, which Nicky chose in honour of her late father, who was a member of the RNLI.
The journey ahead is daunting, and the possible problems many and varied. Leaving from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12, they will aim to arrive in Antigua 50 days later.
Nicky said: “We’re excited and nervous, but ready for the challenge ahead. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we can’t wait to be a part of such a massive event.”
Taking part in the event will be the fulfilment of a long-held ambition for Nicky, a mum and grandmother who works for Angus Council.
She said: “I started rowing in my early 20s when I first heard about the Atlantic Challenge. At that time, I had a young family, so I couldn’t pursue the idea. But as life progressed, I returned to rowing seven years ago when I joined Wormit Rowing Club.
“At this time I saw a men’s crew from North Berwick participating in the Talisker Atlantic challenge, I knew I wanted to be part of it. I realised it was now or never, so I began searching for like-minded women.”
Nicky’s search led her to Andrena, who was also seeking to create an all-female crew for the Atlantic row. Together the ladies formed ‘Scotland the Wave’, adding Heather and Fiona to the crew.
The 26-foot long boat that will carry them has already completed the challenge four times with male Scottish crews. However, fewer than 400 women have undertaken the row, making the team’s mission all the more significant.
Among the problems they face are extreme weather, possible equipment malfunctions and the difficulty of living in cramped and basic conditions. The most recent race saw a number of boats capsizing, breaking oars and contending with sandstorms from the Sahara which caused issues with the solar panels that power radios and navigation systems.
Every essential must fit on board and although the boat is designed to self-right, all equipment must be securely fastened – which includes the crew themselves.
Nicky added: “Atlantic Campaigns, the governing body behind the World’s Toughest Row, have tough regulations regarding this row. There are a number of courses, from navigation to sea survival, that must be completed. We need to undertake at least 125 hours on our boat. We have undertaken a number of rows together including weekends."
Despite the tough conditions, the crew is eager to undertake their incredible adventure.
For details or to donate visit Facebook: @scotlandthewave; Instagram: @scotlandthewave; Twitter: @scotlandthewave or email [email protected].
