Arbroath parkrun joins others in marking the movement's 20th anniversary

​Pictured are some of those who took part in Arbroath’s parkrun on Saturday. (Wallace Ferrier)

Arbroath’s own parkrun marked the 20th anniversary of the movement at the weekend, with more than 100 people taking part in Saturday’s event.

The first parkrun, organised by Paul Sinton-Hewitt, was held on Saturday, October 2,` 2004 at Bushy Park in South West London.

It was not a race, but Paul wanted the 5k distance to be for everyone’s benefit – as long as they went at their own pace. The first event attracted 13 participants, but since then parkrun has grown to become an international phenomenon.

In 2018 it also launched the parkrun practice initiative in collaboration with The Royal College of General Practitioners which encourages GP practices to develop close links with their local events.

As with other parkruns, Arbroath’s event takes place every Saturday, and details can be found on its Facebook page.