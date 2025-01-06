Arbroath man's honour for dedication to ambulance service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Arbroath man who leads the Scottish Ambulance Service’s (SAS) operations in the East of Scotland has been awarded the King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM) in the New Year Honour List.

With 30 years’ service Kenny Freeburn, Regional Director for East, who oversees nearly 1500 staff, has received the prestigious honour, which acknowledges ambulance personnel who have shown exceptional devotion to duty, merit and conduct.

Having initially trained and worked as a nurse, Kenny first joined the ambulance service in 1994, starting out as an Ambulance Care Assistant (ACA) before moving on to work as the Head of Service in East Central, National Community Resilience Manager and Deputy Director in the North and East Regions.

Speaking about receiving the award, Kenny said: “It really is a huge honour and I was completely surprised and humbled to hear the news.

​Kenny Freeburn, who has been awarded the King’s Ambulance Medal.

"Working in the Scottish Ambulance Service is an absolute privilege, being part of a big team and knowing that every day our people go out and do their best to look after our communities.

"They never think anything of it - it is always just doing their job.

"But it’s not just a job, it’s a remarkable job and I am very proud of everyone that I work alongside.

"I feel it is those staff who deserve this award and I want to thank them for all their hard work and support.”

In addition, Kenny is currently leading delivery of the Service’s National Scheduled Care Project, the SAS Ethnic Minority Network and also regularly undertakes national roles and responsibilities and deputises for the Chief Operating Officer when required.

Michael Dickson, Scottish Ambulance Service CEO, said: “Many congratulations to Kenny who is fully deserving of this honour.

"Kenny has an exemplary record, not just during his time as an ACA but also as a manager, leading and providing support to our staff in the East region.

"He regularly displays exceptional support to his team and his wider workforce.

"He always has the best interests of staff and patients at heart, displaying SAS’s core values of care in compassion in all of his work.”