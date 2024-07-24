Arbroath man helping with clear-up in aftermath of Storm Beryl

Pictured are Will Clifford, Owen Jamieson, Will Wood and Craig Parker.

An Arbroath man has flown out to the Caribbean island of Cariacou to help in the clear-up after Storm Beryl.

Tree surgeon Owen Jamieson is part of a four-strong team of volunteers who will support the recovery work on the island.

The trip has been organised by Disaster Arborist Response Team (DART), a charity which sends qualified arborists to disaster zones to support local communities.

A huge part of the devastation caused by storms is fallen trees which can disrupt power, communication and transportation links thereby hampering other aid agencies in delivering vital food, water and shelter.

The DART group is working with local teams to clear, remove and make safe dangerous trees. The team are also working alongside local disaster management agencies in order to share skills and knowledge, building resilience and leaving a lasting legacy.

Andy Macpherson, DART operations director, said: “Being able to play even a small part in the clear up and recovery on the island is a great honour. Storm Beryl has left a path of devastation in its wake. The team are working to secure dangerous trees and remove trees that have fallen and are hindering the recovery works.”

DART is made up entirely of volunteers and operates solely from funds raised, supported by Arboricultural Association, Stein and Airlink.