Arbroath garden centre branching out with extended retail facilities

​Staff have been working hard to improve the centre’s existing facilities.

The new building at Ashbrook Nursery, Garden Centre and Café, which currently employs more than 30 staff, will further further enhance the business’s retail space to provide a wider range of house plants and garden care products as well as new gifts and lifestyle stock.

In addition to the new building, staff have been working hard to improve the existing garden centre.

Since its inception as a wholesale nursery, the family-run business has continuously evolved, and this latest addition marks another milestone in its journey.

The retail outlet, which opened in 2003, has grown to include The Café @ Ashbrook, a gift shop and a ‘Woodland Wander’.

Owner Anne Webster said the new facility will help to supplement the business’s current retail offering.

She said: "We are delighted to introduce our new shop building. We have always prided ourselves on the range and quality of plants we offer, many of which we grow at Ashbrook.

"This latest development allows us to expand our product range while maintaining the friendly atmosphere and helpful service that Ashbrook is known for. We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to explore our new retail area."