Arbroath FC Community Trust appealing for coats to boost annual campaign

Pictured: Robin Beattie, Georgia Carter (AFCCT) and Stacey Culloch.

Arbroath FC Community Trust’s Cosy Coat Campaign is back for another year, with backing from law firm Thorntons, to provide warm clothing for families in the local community.

Throughout October, the trust will be collecting donations of new or unwanted coats, in good condition, which can be handed in to Thorntons office in Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose as well as the Arbroath FCCT Offices at Gayfield Park or the AFC Club Shop in the Abbeygate. Donations can be made at Thorntons offices up until November 9.

The annual campaign has proven to be vital for many, and last year it distributed 289 coats to families and individuals identified as likely to benefit from warm clothing – a 400% increase on the previous year.

Led by Arbroath FC Community Trust, the campaign is a key initiative to ensure that no-one in the local area is left without appropriate clothing during the harsh winter months.

Stuart Mackie, partner at Thorntons, said: “Winter can be a very difficult time of year for families, and we have seen first-hand Cosy Coats’ positive impact on those in need.

"We hope to surpass last year’s donation and encourage everyone to participate in this meaningful cause.”

Georgia Carter, from FCCT, added: “We hope to continue the success of this programme, providing support for some of our most vulnerable individuals in the area, and so we ask for the generosity again from anyone who may have a spare jacket that could be put to good use.”