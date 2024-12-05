Arbroath Court house project shares in £600k funding

The project to redevelop Arbroath’s former court house has been awarded £100,000 from a national fund.

The scheme is one of eight community-based projects across Angus to share in £600,000 cash from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Communities and Place Priority. Councillors approved the allocation at the recent meeting of the local authority’s Policy and Resources Executive Sub-Committee.

The vision for the former court house is to create a community-owned and community-run centre that follows the principles of sustainable development.

The intention is to develop an accessible, flexible multi-purpose facility to provide opportunities for social engagement, volunteering, learning and skills development, and reducing isolation. External building repairs will be funded by the grant.

Expressions of interest were invited from community groups and services in Angus, which aim to promote social and community well-being. Projects were then assessed on a set of criteria; including delivery towards net zero; sustainability and how deliverable projects were within the timescale of this year’s fund.

The other successful projects were the final phases to the capital works at the Monifieth Activity Centre (£80,000); redevelopment work to Aberlemno Village Hall (£32,000); funds to ProMo in Montrose to support a town centre initiative (£85,000); support for new builds by both Union Park Community Sports Hub (£103,000) and Forfar Sailing Club (£90,000); and money to both Forfar Open Garden (£35,000) and Sustainable Kirriemuir (£75,000) to allow them to purchase infrastructure for their separate projects.

Councillor Bill Duff, Policy and Resource Committee chairperson, said: “As the fund was over-subscribed, we had to make some difficult decisions based on what projects could realistically deliver this year. Our community development officers will continue to work with the project leads and our funding officer will continue to offer support to all those community groups and services that are seeking to make applications for external funding.”

Monifieth Activity Centre

Built by the community for the community, the Monifieth Activity Centre will provide community space for a capacity of up to 300 seats for community events and will offer a range of sports, leisure activities and a community gym. Monifieth's new library will also be housed within the building, giving access to library services during the centre’s opening hours. The Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will provide funding for the final development stages.

Sustainable Kirriemuir Community Farm

The Sustainable Kirriemuir group lease a 17-acre field on Kinnordy Estate and have ambitious plans to turn this into a multi-use community space to create a community Food & Growing project. This project will build community resilience and upskill individuals by providing training and education in food growing and rural skills. The Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will allow the group to purchase the necessary infrastructure to allow the group to set up the initiative.

Union Park Community Sports Hub

The Union Park Community Sports Hub Group has ambitious plans for a new build to allow additional space for the activities they offer the community. The building work has started, and the Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will support the completion of the build, making the building wind and watertight.

The Forfar Open Gardens ‘Save FOG’ £35,000

Forfar Open Garden (FOG) was established to provide Forfar and the surrounding area in Angus with a community garden. This funding will allow the ‘Project Keep FOG’ to be delivered, focusing on essential activities to transform the new site into a garden, allowing the group to vacate their current site. The Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will deliver stage one of the project which is the necessary security for the site and pathways built to improve accessibility.

Bringing History Home and to the World - Aberlemno Village Hall

Working with Aberdeen University, the Pictish Arts Society, Angusalive and Historic Environment Scotland, Aberlemno Village Hall Committee have a plan to bring home and accommodate the ninth stone in the village itself, keeping it safe from the elements and accessible to the public in line with the other Carved Stones on site in Aberlemno. The Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will deliver the necessary redevelopment of the hall to accommodate the ninth stone.

Reactivate Montrose

ProMo, the Montrose Development & Improvement Community Interest Company have ambitious plans to redevelop Montrose High Street. They have a robust plan of projects for delivery. One of these projects is a community-ownership project to purchase a second high street property to renovate and rent, with a plan to attract businesses to Montrose. This Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will secure and renovate their second shop.

Forfar Sailing Club Site Redevelopment

Forfar Sailing Club has a two-stage site redevelopment plan, which will see a larger replacement for their community Skiff store. Their current facility is well used by local groups and the club wish to extend the community activity. The Community Asset Capital Grant Fund will support the preparation and delivery of the new build.

Further help is available. Any community organisation with ambitions and ideas, or who are looking for support to establish a group, write a business plan, or develop a community ownership project, can contact the Vibrant Communities team, or register for the Community Development Programme of Support, via [email protected].