Arbroath church rededicated after two-year renovation

While churches in other parts of Angus are being closed and sold off, an Arbroath church, established by the founder of the Methodist Church, has been given a new lease of life following a major restoration.

Founded in 1772 by John Wesley, St John’s Methodist Church was also under threat of closure, until the congregation came up with a plan to help ensure it continued.

The nave is octagonal and the church has been nicknamed Totum Kirkie from 'totum', an eight-sided spinning top.

Two years ago it closed its doors for renovation, to help transform it into a building more suited to modern requirements and offer more flexibility in how it is used.

The pews were removed and the floor was replaced, while additional improvements were made including the installation of installing new toilet facilities, including a disabled toilet.

The kitchen and cafe have been updated and new heating and lighting installed.

These result of the whole project allow the church to diversify, with the new individual seating able to be moved to allow the building to be rented out for other purposes, which will help to generate additional income. There are also plans for the cafe to be open to the public.

Recently, the congregation gathered for a service of rededication. It was conducted by Mark Slaney , chairman of the Methodist Church in Scotland; superintendent minister Andrew Baker; Nick Baker, superintendent minister, Western Fells Circuit and local lay pastor Sue Marshall-Jennings.