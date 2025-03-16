Apprentices are filling vital forestry roles across Scotland

​Forestry and Land Scotland currently has 28 apprentices working across Scotland.

To help mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, has welcomed Forestry and Land Scotland’s (FLS) efforts to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in helping to fill some of the roles vital to forestry.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLS has 28 apprentices across Scotland working in a variety of roles, such as in mechanical and engineering services, civil engineering and as wildlife rangers or crafts persons.

In addition to apprenticeships, FLS regularly attends job fairs, engages with STEM programmes and regularly visits schools & colleges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the successful approach to encouraging more people into forestry, Ms Gougeon, said: “As a mainstay in Scotland’s response to the climate and biodiversity emergency, forestry as a career choice has never been more attractive option for young people and those who are looking to change career and do more fulfilling work.

“Forestry requires the input of a wide range of disciplines, the on-the-ground forestry jobs as well as a huge number of behind the scenes roles.

“It is a hugely important sector and across the board, forestry businesses are crying out for more people.

“Apprenticeships are just one of the routes in to a rewarding career with FLS and I would encourage anyone with an interest to find out more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year FLS has also engaged with the Scottish School of Forestry on the new work-based degree options that offers four students, on completion of their Higher National Certificate, a three-year contract to work in a trainee forester role to complete their Degree.

This replaces the one year mid-year student forester placements we have offered for many years.

Graeme Prest, director of land management and regions, added: “Our apprentices really enjoy the work they do and the opportunities that working with us opens up for them. This year we will be attending more job fairs, school and college events than we have before to help encourage more people to consider forestry as a career option.”

Further details about training and jobs can be found on the FLS website.