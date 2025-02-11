Apprentice roles on offer at Aldi's Angus stores​

​Aldi stores in Montrose and Forfar are looking to recruit new apprentices.

​It’s part of a nationwide recruitment drive by the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, with up to 500 new apprenticeships available across the UK in 2025.

Aldi is welcoming applications for its apprenticeship scheme, with opportunities now live across stores and warehouse roles.

At Aldi, store apprentices can earn £8.61 per hour, rising to £12.07. Meanwhile, those in warehouse roles can earn up to £11.18 per hour.

Apprenticeships are available at stores across the country, including those in Montrose and Forfar.​

Successful applicants will be able to gain industry-recognised qualifications while they earn and will have access to a number of additional benefits, including a range of shopping discounts, a bike to work scheme, and 28 days’ paid holiday.

Lisa Murphy, Training and Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years, and we’re excited to welcome the next intake of individuals to join our Aldi community.

“Through the scheme, candidates will gain valuable transferable skills, become experts in their roles, and receive industry-leading pay at one of the UK’s top grocery retailers. We’re keen to attract individuals from all backgrounds, and we really encourage anyone who is interested to apply, no matter your level of experience.”

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme with Aldi should visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/early-careers/apprenticeships.