Application deadline for SSEN Community Fund approaching

​Fund chairman Peter Peacock.

Angus organisations are being urged to apply for a share of £2 million from SSEN Transmission’s first ever community benefit fund, ahead of the deadline for applications next Friday (November 22).

With just over a week to go until the application process closes, SSEN Transmission is encouraging people to apply for funding from a minimum amount of £40,000 up to £500,000 for initiatives that aid skills development, support cultural projects, and help to alleviate fuel poverty. There has been strong initial interest in the company’s regional community benefit fund, which opened at the start of September and welcomes applications from across its transmission network area in the north of Scotland. The fund’s inaugural chairman, Peter Peacock, said that the company is keen to see more organisations make submissions.

He said: “We have received a high number of enquiries regarding our fund to deliver transformational impact and improve places and the lives of people in the north of Scotland. “With less than two weeks left for applications to our regional fund, we remain keen to hear more good ideas that will help with skills and employability, create stronger places and further enrich their culture, and help alleviate fuel poverty. “We encourage anyone with ideas that will deliver positive benefits to apply ahead of our final deadline of 22 November, and we look forward to announcing successful applications early next year.”