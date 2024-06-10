Appeal to help keep SCAA's rotors turning

June, July and August account for around a third of SCAA’s total annual workload with one extra callout every day.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) has launched a nationwide appeal to help fund the life-saving service through its busiest period of the year.

As demand on the charity peaks during June, July and August, SCAA is sending an SOS to people across the whole of Scotland to ‘Save Our Summer’.

Criona Knight, SCAA’s Director of Development and Engagement, explained that busier roads, increased sporting activity, public events and a mass exodus into the countryside all lead to a significant increase in accidents and medical emergencies during the three-month period.

She said: “Nobody in Scotland should die because they can’t get help in time and SCAA is a vital component in a person’s chain of survival when serious illness or injury strikes – particularly in our most remote and rural areas.

“Every day our crews are flying vital care to those most in need,” she added, “and every day the generosity of supporters throughout Scotland is funding those time-critical flights.

“Communities from Shetland to the Borders and the Outer Hebrides to the east coast have benefited from the paramedic and doctor-led teams SCAA delivers to the emergency scene and the rapid airlift of those ill or injured to definitive hospital care.

“We’re now appealing to those who can, to help boost our funds and ensure we can respond to every call for air ambulance support this summer.”

An average mission costs SCAA around £4,500, therefore an extra £135,000 is needed each month to help SCAA see people safely through the summer.

Criona added: “The public has funded SCAA since it was launched 11 years ago, raising an amazing £55million in that time. Growing demand and spiralling costs mean SCAA needs that support now, more than ever, to keep our rotors running this summer.“SCAA has always been known as the ‘People’s Helicopter’, funded by the people of Scotland for the people of Scotland. We’ll be there for the people of Scotland and we know they will be there for us.”