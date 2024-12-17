Appeal for dog owners to support pioneering research project

Angus-based veterinary group, Thrums Vets, is appealing to dog owners in the county to get involved in a new research project.

They are being asked to donate a sample of their pet’s poo to the project which will examine the prevalence of worms in the local area.

Dog owners can collect a sample pot from any of the Thrums practices in Forfar, Kirriemuir, Blairgowrie and Scone and donate a pea-sized sample by December 31. They will also be asked about their pet’s worming history and, crucially, the study is open to dogs that are wormed regularly as well as those that are not.

The sample will then be tested to see whether the pet has intestinal worms and, if so, what type. Participation is free and every dog owner will receive a unique report on their pet’s worming status.

​Gavin Durston said the aim is to test hundreds of dogs from across the Angus area. (Pic: Justin Garner)

As well as revealing how prevalent worms are in Angus, the research will help to determine whether the frequency that vets advise that worming treatments are given to dogs should be increased, decreased or remain the same.

Gavin Durston, a director from Thrums, said: “Worms can be a nasty parasite for dogs and they can have them without anyone knowing. They can come from a wide range of sources and in most cases they are ingested, although certain types, such as hookworms, can penetrate the dog’s skin and they can easily spread to humans.

“Vets generally advise that adult dogs should be wormed every one to three months, but there’s a risk that the treatments could become less effective if they’re used too regularly because worms could build up a resistance to them. Depending on the results of this research, it may be possible for dog owners to reduce the amount of worming treatments, or replace them with regular testing, which would save money and mean treatments aren’t being used unnecessarily.

“Ideally, we want to test hundreds of dogs to get a clear picture of how prevalent worms are in Angus and Perthshire, which will enable us to plan for the next three to five years and ensure that the local dog population is as healthy as possible.”

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 01575 572643.