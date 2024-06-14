Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a crash on the A90 near Marykirk, involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

The incident took place around 5.05am on Thursday (June 13).The pedestrian – a 45-year-old man – was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have seen a man walking southwards by the southbound carriageway shortly before the crash occurred.Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: “We would like to thank those witnesses who have spoken with officers already and continue to appeal for anyone else who saw the crash, or may have seen the pedestrian, to please come forward.“Any motorists with dashcam footage from that section of the A90 prior to 5am are also urged to contact us.”Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0409 of 13 June, 2024.