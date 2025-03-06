Annual supermarket sweep will be in aid of CHAS

Aldi Scotland has announced Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) as the official charity partner of its long-running and hugely popular Supermarket Sweep initiative for 2025.

The charity will be the event’s exclusive beneficiary, with funds raised helping to provide vital hospice care and support to children with life-shortening conditions across Scotland.

Launched in 2016, the supermarket challenge offers shoppers the chance to take part in a five-minute trolley dash, allowing them to gather as many Aldi favourites as they can.

Once the time is up, the lucky shopper takes home the trolleyful of goodies, while Aldi matches the cash value of the goods as a donation.

Pictured at the launch are Graham Nicolson, area manager Craig Hutton, and Linsey Cairns and Georgina Bushell from CHAS.

Each year across Scotland CHAS supports more than 500 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families. All funds raised will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

With 10 Sweeps set to take place throughout the year, the partnership will have a real impact on CHAS’s vital services, providing palliative, respite, and end-of-life care at Rachel House in Kinross, Robin House in Balloch, and across Scotland through CHAS at Home.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: “CHAS provides an incredible lifeline for families, offering specialist care and unwavering support during the most difficult moments imaginable.

"This is a charity very close to our hearts and we’re honoured to be partnering with them for our 2025 Supermarket Sweep.

“The annual initiative holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, donating over £50,000 to local charities since 2016, while offering loyal customers across Scotland the chance to take part in a truly unique supermarket experience.

"We hope this partnership will not only raise significant funds for the charity but also help to shine a light on the incredible impact CHAS has across Scotland.

Rami Okasha, CHAS CEO, added: “Aldi Scotland’s Supermarket Sweep is a fantastic initiative that will not only help raise vital funds but hopefully highlight the reality faced by families caring for a child with a life-shortening condition.

"At CHAS, we provide unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, at every step on this hardest of journeys.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that no family in Scotland faces the death of their child alone. This partnership will help us continue to deliver expert care - whether in our hospices, in hospitals, or at home – so that families can make the most of every precious moment together.

Although this year’s Supermarket Sweep will kick off at Aldi’s Chesser store in Edinburgh, with applications set to open on March 24, the others in the campaign will be held in Aldi stores across Scotland.

Further locations and dates will be announced by the company in due course.

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/