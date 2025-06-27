Annual awards recognise pupils' academic excellence and community spirit

The academic achievements of secondary school pupils from across Angus and Dundee were celebrated recently at the annual Edinburgh Angus Club awards.

The ceremony, held at Brechin High School, recognised 56 pupils from the 17 schools across the area who were presented with their certificates and prizes.

Each year the club disburses over £3500 in prizes.

This year the prizes were presented by invited guest speaker Mike Stirling, who holds the role of Director of Mischief at DC Thomson.

The Angus winners are pictured at this year’s ceremony.

He gave an entertaining address to the assembled company of over 200.

In addition to the academic awards, a new award was created this eyar for a pupil from each school who has demonstrated outstanding community service within their school.

Following the prizegiving ceremony the winners, their parents, representatives from the schools and the Edinburgh Angus Club Trustees enjoyed an excellent afternoon tea at the school.

The Edinburgh Angus Club was formed in 1840 and instituted by royal warrant in 1841.

It was originally designed to support students from Angus studying in Edinburgh University. Over the years it has widened its remit, supporting outstanding senior pupils from Angus and Dundee secondary schools.

A registered Scottish charity, it relies on the benevolence of members to financially support its charitable aims. Further details can be found at www.theedinburghangusclub.org.uk