Animal charity is seeking support to give charges a happy Christmas

Angus animal lovers are being asked to include the Scottish SPCA’s local rehoming shelter on their Christmas lists to ensure the animals in its care have a happy Christmas.

Among the items the centre needs are dog and cat food to keep animals fed and happy this festive season while they wait for a new home.

Jennie Macdonald, the charity’s head of rehoming, fostering and community engagement, said: “Our centres are busier than ever this Christmas with many operating close to, or at, capacity.

“As many of the animals in our care have sensitive tummies, we try to keep their diet consistent so each centre is looking for specific brands of food.

​Salt and Pepper are currently in the care of the Angus rehoming centre, which is also seeking some Christmas support.

“You can see what your local centre is most in need of by checking their Amazon wishlist and either ordering through Amazon or ordering the same product through another retailer offering delivery or in person at a store.

“If you are donating items in person please pop along to our centres between 1pm and 4pm.

“We know times are tough for everyone but we’d be so grateful for anything anyone can spare this Christmas and know our animals will be too.”

Guinea pigs Salt and Pepper are just two of the animals in the care of the Petterden centre, where they have been for 37 days. They are looking for a loving, experienced home where they can continue to grow in confidence and live a happy, healthy life.

Both guinea pigs are a bit nervous and will need gentle, consistent handling but are sure to be wonderful companions with charming, unique personalities. They love exploring and will thrive with a patient owner who understands their needs and is willing to help them build trust over time.

They will need a spacious enclosure filled with enrichment items and ample room to roam, play, and satisfy their natural curiosity. As the temperature drops, they will require an indoor setup or a heated outdoor enclosure.

Anyone interested in rehoming Salt and Pepper or any animal can view and apply at https://www.scottishspca.org/rehome/rehome-0. The Amazon wishlist can be found at https://www.scottishspca.org/amazon-wishlist