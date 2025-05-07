Angus wine lodge is a standout in annual shed competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With summer well on its way, the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition is returning for 2025, with one Scottish entry already a standout.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 19th year, the competition is calling for enthusiastic creators to highlight their cosy cabins and summerhouses to be in with a chance of winning across eight categories.

The winner will receive a cash prize of £1000, £250 worth of Cuprinol products and an exclusive nature getaway experience worth £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With entries now open for this year’s event, one Scottish summerhouse has already proven a stand out. Located in Angus, Kinnison’s Wine Lodge is a delightful back garden retreat which invites you to relax and unwind in style.

​Inside Kinnison's Wine Lodge. (Pic: Cuprinol Shed of the Year)

All sheds are welcome, regardless of size or style with the competition calling for entries across eight categories.

Thes include Eco Haven, which is new for 2025, as part of Cuprinol’s partnership with pollinator protection initiative Bee1, which looks to celebrate biodiversity in gardens.

Andrew Wilcox, head judge and founder of the competition, is looking forward to seeing what this year’s entrants have to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s hard to believe we’re entering the 19th year of this incredible competition, and every year the entries just keep getting better.

“I’m excited to see the wave of extraordinary sheds once again, especially those where Sheddies have embraced creativity and got inventive with sustainable design choices.

“I’m particularly excited about the new Eco-Haven category, which I hope will inspire entries that champion pollinators, biodiversity, and sustainability – we’ve seen a few over the years but I’d love to see more.

"Last year’s winner – ‘Wrinkly, Rusty & Retro’ by Crewe local Wayne Dawber – is a stellar example of what can be done with sustainability front of mind, while Wayne’s smart use of colour delivered real visual impact and left a lasting impression on us judges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about the full list of categories, as well as entry details, can be found on the Shed of the Year competition website www.cuprinol.co.uk/shed-of-the-year.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Saturday, May 31.