Angus veterinary group named as top health provider

An Angus-based veterinary group has taken a top accolade at this year’s Scottish Agriculture Awards.

Thrums Veterinary Group Animal was named Health Provider of the Year at the event, which celebrates the sector’s most innovative and forward-thinking businesses and individuals.

Organised by AgriScot, RHASS (the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland) and The Scottish Farmer, the ceremony in Glasgow celebrated achievements across 17 prestigious categories.

Launched in 2023, the Scottish Agriculture Awards were created to consolidate various sector awards into a single, premier event. It complements individual awards presented at both the Royal Highland Show in June and AgriScot in November.

The awards were again hosted by popular rural influencer Cammy Wilson of The Sheep Game, who entertained the audience throughout an evening dedicated to recognising the sector’s most outstanding figures.

A highlight was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran journalist and editor Eddie Gillanders, in recognition of his lifelong impact on Scottish agricultural journalism spanning over 60 years, and the inspiration he has provided to both peers and readers.

AgriScot chairman Robert Neill said: “The Scottish Agriculture Awards have once again shone a spotlight on the outstanding skill, innovation and resilience that defines our industry. But beyond the accolades, these awards provide a unique platform for sharing expertise, inspiring future leaders, and celebrating the remarkable contributions being made across the sector.”

James Logan, chairman of RHASS, said: “It was heartening to see so many individuals from across the industry come together to celebrate remarkable achievements.

"These recognitions represent the culmination of hard work, perseverance, and dedication, all made even more meaningful by the acknowledgement from peers within the sector. There are so many inspiring things happening, which is why this year’s award nominees and winners should be immensely proud of their achievements."