Angus vet groups launches nursing taster course

​The new course follows the successful launch last year of the group’s vet school preparation programme.

The first course, operated by Thrums Vets, will run in May to coincide with Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) 2024, and is already fully subscribed, with the next one planned for either June or July.

Participants will shadow nurses at the group’s Kirriemuir practice and try their hand at a wide range of tasks including learning how to carry out clinical examinations, suturing and bandaging, as well as fluid therapy, patient care, radiography positioning and laboratory work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also find out about the qualifications required to become a registered veterinary nurse. The Thrums team will also give talks on their professional experiences, as well as highlighting other career paths within the veterinary industry. Participants will then receive a goody bag and a certificate of attendance.

This course follows Thrums, which also has practices in Forfar, Blairgowrie and Scone, launching a three-day programme last year – The Thrums Vet School Preparation Programme – offering 16 and 17-year-olds a taste of life working as a vet.

Veterinary nurse Ashley Wilkie originally joined Thrums on work experience, and recently became associate managing director.

She said: “My story goes to show what’s possible for veterinary nurses and following the success of our course for potential vets, we’re excited to launch this latest programme specifically aimed at anyone considering a career in veterinary nursing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both courses are amongst the first of their kind in the UK and we’re hoping that they can help ease the industry’s recruitment crisis over the long-term. At the end of the course, attendees will have a mentor to support them if they choose to pursue a career in the industry. The mentorship is part of our ambition to help produce skilled, engaged and talented individuals that will benefit both Thrums and the industry as a whole.”