Angus therapist launches new resource to help clients worldwide

A Kirriemuir-based therapist is launching a new approach to treatment following international demand from people seeking her support for their mental health.

Kathleen Kettles qualified as a solution-focused Psychotherapist in 2003, progressing to a Reverse Therapist the following year. Reverse Therapy teaches people to identify the triggers which prompt the brain to create symptoms such as fatigue and unexplained pain.

Throughout her career, Kathleen has held regular clinics nationwide, from Harley Street to Edinburgh, Orkney and Shetland. In 2006, she began offering online therapy to several overseas clients.

Since then she has supported more than 2000 clients across the UK and beyond, and supports around 90% of her clients online.

With over 20 years in practice, Kathleen is now launching a new series of 10-week courses which specialise in the main issues clients for which clients have sought help over the last two decades.

The first two focus on Depression and Anxiety (or a combination of both), followed by Coping with Grief and Loss and Overcoming Imposter Syndrome.

Each is downloadable and can be followed step by step over 10 weeks or individuals can work through it at their own pace, either online or downloaded and printed out. They feature techniques and strategies to apply, as well as journal pages to record what worked and what feelings came up while working through them.

Kathleen said: “I’ve always been passionate about choice, giving people struggling with their mental health a wide range of ways to access help. Everyone deserves the opportunity to explore their feelings and develop coping skills in a way that feels comfortable for them.

“Launching the workbooks was the natural next step. I’m hoping to build on the range of workbooks in the months ahead, from building self-esteem and navigating life transitions to stress management and building healthy relationships.”

Kathleen is quick to point out that the workbooks are not a replacement for one-to-one therapy.

She added: “It all comes down to personal choice and the needs of the individual.”

For more information about the workbooks and to contact Kathleen, visit https://kathleenkettles.com/.

Anyone feeling overwhelmed is advised to contact local medical centre or call MIND on 0300 123 3393.