Angus social enterprise wins Aldi's backing for new equipment

An Angus group which promotes cycling across the county has received more than £2000 of funding from Aldi Scotland

Angus Cycle Hub CIC was one of seven organisations across the wider Tayside region to be awarded grants from the company’s Scottish Sport Fund initiative. The hub was successful in applying for £2500 – the highest funding available.

Montrose Community Trust also received £500.

The fund reinforces the supermarket’s dedication to building a healthier Scotland by supporting the work of community sports clubs. Applications open throughout the year in different regions across Scotland.

A programme of free activities is delivered for people of all ages.​

Operating through its local project arms CycleHub.Org and Dundee Cycle Hub, Angus Cycle Hub CIC promotes inclusive cycling, helping people from all backgrounds access the activity as a means of transport, exercise and social connection through a programme of free activities for children, young people, adults and families.

The cash will be used to buy branded waterproof cycling jackets, breathable cycling shirts and warm printed jumpers for staff and volunteers.

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016, which has supported over 650 clubs, giving away almost £500,000

Scott Francis, Angus Cycle Hub CIC director said: “This support will allow us to provide high-quality kit for our staff and volunteers, helping them to stay warm, dry and visible throughout the year while delivering our inclusive cycling activities across Angus and Dundee.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, added: “Since launching in 2016, the Scottish Sport Fund has supported a diverse range of clubs with vital funding to invest in much-needed equipment and resources.

“It’s inspiring to see the impact this support has on clubs like Angus Cycle Hub CIC, and how it contributes to encouraging active, healthy lifestyles in communities across Scotland.”