Angus rugby charity extends its support with new grants scheme

Angus rugby charity Strathmore Community Rugby Trust has introduced a new grant scheme to extend its support for local people of all ages via rugby-based activities and help its players, coaches and volunteers fund taking their rugby further.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning organisation’s Small Grants Scheme is offering grants of up to £500 a year to people actively participating in or volunteering at its projects or events to help them further their involvement in rugby union or league via three grant categories. They will be open for applications at different times of year.

The scheme covers three categories.

The first, for up to £150 a year, is to help local people pay for kit or equipment required to take their rugby further, and is open for applications, which can be submitted by Thursday, July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants in the trust’s Rugby Academy for senior school pupils are among those eligible for the new grants.

The second, offering up to £250 a year, is for people who’ve been selected to play or train at national or regional level. Applications for its first tranche will open on September 1 and close on October 31.

The final type, giving up to £500 a year to each successful applicant, is to support participants gain coaching qualifications not currently offered through the trust’s projects. Applications for its first tranche will open on January 1, 2026 and close on February 28.

There is no limit to how many successful applications a participant can make in each financial year and applications outside the stated application periods may be considered after discussion with the trust manager or its chair.

Anyone wishing to find out more about applying for one or more of the new grants should go to the information page on its website via bit.ly/SCRTSmallGrants, download the scheme information document and then send their application via email to [email protected] with their name, contact number, the type of grant they are applying for and why they are applying. They should include evidence of their involvement with the trust’s activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Lawrie, community trust manager, said: “This scheme is another step in our commitment to developing people through rugby - empowering our community and creating more opportunities for growth by helping remove financial barriers for those involved in our projects.

“Whether you’re playing, coaching, or volunteering, this initiative is here to support their journey - on and off the pitch. Stay tuned to our social media for updates and application reminders.”

The trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in sport, particularly rugby union and rugby league, in the Forfar, Kirriemuir, Brechin and Arbroath areas to benefit community health and wellbeing as well as develop young people into healthy, positive members of the community through the positive ethos and values of rugby.

It works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby, Strathmore Cricket Club, Angus Council and Angus Alive and had its activities recognised at the Scottish Charity Awards with the Pioneering Project Award in 2020 for its ASD rugby for primary children project. The trust’s Royal Patron is HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Forfar.

To find out more about the trust’s projects, go to www.strathmoretrust.co.uk.