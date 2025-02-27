Angus pupils take part in annual STEM Expo

Hundreds of young learners from 28 schools across the Angus and wider Tayside region gathered in Dundee this week to take part in STEM Expo 2025, hosted at the MSIP Skills Academy.

The event, delivered by the Dundee and Angus Regional STEM Partnership and hosted at the MSIP Skills Academy, provided more than 1000 S2 pupils with hands-on opportunities to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Designed to build confidence and awareness of future STEM careers, the STEM Expo featured a variety of interactive activities. The Dundee and Angus Regional STEM Partnership is committed to creating a regional STEM pathway, connecting primary and secondary education with further and higher education institutions, as well as industry partners.

Dundee and Angus College and Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) were joined by 16 businesses from across the region, all volunteering their time to engage and inspire young learners and offer insights into different career paths.

As an exciting addition, Dundee Cycle Hub gave away a refurbished BMX bike to one lucky participant in each session on Wednesday and Thursday to encourage sustainable and active travel.

Steph Toms, of Dundee and Angus College and chairperson of the Regional STEM Partnership, said: “This two-day event provides an excellent opportunity to promote and inspire young people into STEM.

“The event supports the development and delivery of a STEM pathway, providing almost 1000 S2 pupils with the opportunity to develop the knowledge, understanding, and skills for careers in STEM and the Sustainable Energy sector.”

Gill Simpson, marketing and innovation director at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, added: “The enthusiasm and interest we’ve seen - from both schools and local businesses - has been incredible. It’s inspiring to see businesses eagerly volunteering their time to be part of this event.

"We’re proud to collaborate with Dundee and Angus College to deliver such a valuable experience, and we’re grateful for the strong support from our event sponsors, including The Common Good Fund, Perth & Kinross Council, Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), and Dundee City Council.”