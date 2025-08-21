Angus patient is the first to receive new dialysis treatment at home

A Newtyle woman has become the first patient in Tayside to receive a new type of dialysis treatment from the comfort of their own home.

Gayle Fisher has Reflux Nephropathy and has been on dialysis for two years whie awaiting a kidney transplant. Normally Gayle would visit Ninewells Hospital three times a week and spend up to six hours undergoing treatment and travelling to appointments.

Thanks to the new treatment option, however, Gayle has access to an NX Stage VersiHD machine, which she is able to operate it by herself from the comfort of her own home.

Although home dialysis has been an option for years, the new machine is fully portable, meaning it can be used at home, or even while travelling, giving patients greater control and independence. Renal staff are also on hand to offer support if patients encounter any problems.

​Gayle Fisher with the machine.

Gayle said: “Having the machine in my own home means I’m in a comfortable environment and I can have my treatment when I want. I’m not tied to going to the hospital three-days-a-week. I feel confident and have a sense of achievement following my treatments which is all thanks to the Home Therapies team. I really couldn’t have done this without them.”

Charge Nurse Hazel Lowe added: “This achievement is the result of dedicated work and collaboration between our renal nursing team, consultants, home therapies services and wider colleagues and we are looking forward to expanding this offer to more patients across Tayside.”