Angus libraries win funding for new sensory facilities

Angus Libraries have received more than £17,000 to support a Sensory Library Services project being introduced across the county.

The grant is one of 13 allocated across Scotland as part of the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC)’s Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF).

Administered by the on behalf of the Scottish Government, the £450,000 annual fund supports creative, sustainable and innovative public library projects which are designed to inspire engagement across areas such as digital upskilling, sustainability and inclusivity.

The Sensory Library Services will see the implementation of a suite of sensory packs across all seve, Angus libraries, as well as two mobile libraries and via the Home Library Service.

​The grant will fund sensory packs for those with additional support needs.

Upskilled staff will be on-hand to welcome children and adults with additional support needs, and a series of themed sessions will be delivered in library branches.

As one of few open-access spaces left in local communities, the remit of libraries is ever-evolving and service delivery teams maintain a sharp focus on meeting the needs of modern users.

Alison Nolan, Chief Executive of (SLIC), praised the successful projects.

She said: “Public libraries offer truly diverse value to their communities.

"They provide access to vital services and resources, a wealth of social activities and are hubs for expression and creativity. People, place and partnership are the pillars of our strategy for Scotland’s libraries, and this year’s winners captured the spirit of that vision.”

Culture Minister, Angus Robertson, added: “Libraries are at the heart of our communities, offering inclusive and accessible spaces where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to learn, create, and connect.

“The Public Library Improvement Fund brings important projects to life, which will make a positive impact on people. This year’s 13 innovative projects show the difference libraries can make to communities and how they can help to unlock people’s potential, increase employability and improve well-being.”